OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru residents to face water shortage for 18 hrs tomorrow. Details here
Listen to this article

Bengaluru residents may face water shortage due to maintenance work at the treatment plants, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) informed the local residents that the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun will undergo maintenance work on May 9, therefore there will be a disruption in water supply for 18 hours.

As per the daily, the water supply will be disrupted from 3 AM to 9 PM on May 9 in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru.

Bengaluru gets its water from a single source, the Cauvery river at Torekadinahalli.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout