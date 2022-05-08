Bengaluru residents may face water shortage due to maintenance work at the treatment plants, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) informed the local residents that the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun will undergo maintenance work on May 9, therefore there will be a disruption in water supply for 18 hours.

As per the daily, the water supply will be disrupted from 3 AM to 9 PM on May 9 in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru.

Bengaluru gets its water from a single source, the Cauvery river at Torekadinahalli.