Bengaluru residents to face water shortage for 18 hrs tomorrow. Details here

Bengaluru to face disruption in water supply on May 9.
1 min read . 12:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Bengaluru residents may face water shortage due to maintenance work at the treatment plants on Monday

Bengaluru residents may face water shortage due to maintenance work at the treatment plants, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) informed the local residents that the Cauvery water supply treatment plant and pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun will undergo maintenance work on May 9, therefore there will be a disruption in water supply for 18 hours.

As per the daily, the water supply will be disrupted from 3 AM to 9 PM on May 9 in and around Central Bengaluru and parts of South Bengaluru.

Bengaluru gets its water from a single source, the Cauvery river at Torekadinahalli.

