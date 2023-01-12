Bengaluru: Road caves in to form 5 mt ditch on the busy stretch of MG Road

Bengaluru: Road caves in to form 5 mt ditch on the busy stretch of MG Road1 min read . 09:38 PM IST
The ditch appeared as a biker stumbled on it. However, he escaped with minor injuries
A road caved in to form a five-metre ditch in the busy stretch from MG Road to Shule Circle in Bengaluru on Thursday. The ditch appeared as a biker stumbled on it. However, he escaped with minor injuries.
“Right after that, the road caved in before the eyes of everyone and the five-metre deep ditch appeared. Soon, the road was closed for public movement," a police official told news agency PTI.
“A major accident has been averted due to the timely action by personnel of our police station. They blocked the road and quickly diverted the traffic," the officer added.
He suspected that the road caved in owing to a leakage in a water pipeline.
