Bengaluru road rage: Enraged biker attacks couple in car, breaks windscreen | Watch viral video

  • The confrontation started after the car driver applied brakes without giving an indicator due to which the biker got furious and started screaming at the couple.

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2024, 07:02 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

An incident of road rage was reported from Bengaluru where an enraged biker attacked a couple in a car in the middle of a road.

The incident, captured on camera, took place on Monday night at 10.30 pm near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road.

In a post on social media platform X, Citizens Movement-East Bengaluru said: “What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in car is being attacked by bike borne assailants! Please help! The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached police station!"

Also Read | Mumbai news: 36-year-old rickshaw driver crushed by SUV on Versova beach

In the video, it can be seen that the biker is screaming at the couple inside the car. The couple responds “Bachcha Hai Andar” (there’s a baby with us inside).

But the biker continues to act aggressively and breaks the windscreen of the car resulting in injuries to the couple’s seven-month-old child.

The confrontation started after the car driver applied the brakes without giving an indicator, which caused the biker to get furious and start screaming at the couple.

During the confrontation, the biker tried to open the car driver's door but as he was unsuccessful at that, the biker threw himself on the bonnet of the vehicle and broke a windscreen wiper.

Also Read | US road rage: Newly-wed Indian-origin man shot dead in front of his wife

After that the biker hit the windscreen with the broken wiper, breaking the glass.

The biker was arrested by the police after the couple filed a complaint.

Watch Video

 

“A drunk biker, reportedly a bouncer at a Koramangala pub, crashed into a family's car, then aggressively confronted them, questioning why they applied the brakes. The incident escalated as he shattered the car's windshield, injuring a 7-month-old child inside. The latter part of the incident was captured on video. The attacker remains in custody and is now facing charges of attempted murder,” Citizens Movement said in another post.

Also Read | Gurugram news: IT manager run over by neighbour after parking dispute, dies

“The Bengaluru City police have arrested the culprit and taken him to police station. Waiting for more updates on the case! Thanks for the quick response,” Citizens Movement’s X account said in an update.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and attracted several comments.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:02 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru road rage: Enraged biker attacks couple in car, breaks windscreen | Watch viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue