An incident of road rage was reported from Bengaluru where an enraged biker attacked a couple in a car in the middle of a road.

The incident, captured on camera, took place on Monday night at 10.30 pm near Doddakannalli on Sarjapur Road.

In a post on social media platform X, Citizens Movement-East Bengaluru said: "What's happening on Sarjapur Road? A family in car is being attacked by bike borne assailants! Please help! The incident happened at 10:30pm at street 1522, Doddakannelli Junction! The couple just reached police station!"

In the video, it can be seen that the biker is screaming at the couple inside the car. The couple responds “Bachcha Hai Andar" (there’s a baby with us inside).

But the biker continues to act aggressively and breaks the windscreen of the car resulting in injuries to the couple’s seven-month-old child.

The confrontation started after the car driver applied the brakes without giving an indicator, which caused the biker to get furious and start screaming at the couple.

During the confrontation, the biker tried to open the car driver's door but as he was unsuccessful at that, the biker threw himself on the bonnet of the vehicle and broke a windscreen wiper.

After that the biker hit the windscreen with the broken wiper, breaking the glass.

The biker was arrested by the police after the couple filed a complaint.

“A drunk biker, reportedly a bouncer at a Koramangala pub, crashed into a family's car, then aggressively confronted them, questioning why they applied the brakes. The incident escalated as he shattered the car's windshield, injuring a 7-month-old child inside. The latter part of the incident was captured on video. The attacker remains in custody and is now facing charges of attempted murder," Citizens Movement said in another post.

"The Bengaluru City police have arrested the culprit and taken him to police station. Waiting for more updates on the case! Thanks for the quick response," Citizens Movement's X account said in an update.