If Bengaluru roads become 'river', can the fishes be far behind?
Bengaluru roads turned into rivers and visuals emerged of rescuers using boats to evacuate stranded citizens
The capital city of Karnataka Bengaluru has more often than not been int he news for something bizzare. From confusing street signs to corporate employee working on laptop while pillion riding on a busy flyover, the silicon valley of India has seen it all.