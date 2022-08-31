The capital city of Karnataka Bengaluru has more often than not been int he news for something bizzare. From confusing street signs to corporate employee working on laptop while pillion riding on a busy flyover, the silicon valley of India has seen it all.

The capital city of Karnataka has seen water logging at several parts of the city and its extended quarters owing to the heavy rains that has lashed the southern peninsula of India. The city roads turned into rivers and visuals emerged of rescuers using boats to evacuate stranded citizens.

If city roads have become rivers, it should also have fishes swimming in it, isn't it? A Twitter user has shared a picture of civic volunteers holding on to their ‘fresh catch’ from the middle of a water logged city road.

"Come to Bangalore. You get fresh catch in the middle of the road now!" said a tweet posted by user Sameer Mohan.

See the post here

Come to Bangalore. You get fresh catch in the middle of the road now! pic.twitter.com/uIdTX5jIF7 — Sameer Mohan (@sleepyhead148) August 30, 2022

The image shows a civic volunteer holding onto the ‘fresh catch’ that looks like a river catfish (locally known as Singhara), while his colleague takes a picture of it.

It shows a volunteer holding a fish that resembles a river catfish (locally known as Singhara), while another one is clicking its photo on the mobile phone.

Twitter users were amazed to see the photo. "Bangalore taking 'hook your customers' to a whole new (sea) level," said one user. "It was meen-ing to cross the road," tweeted another.

Some users also discussed the location, and said it appears to be near Ecospace, in the Bellandur area.

The volunteers were pressed into service to minimise the inconvenience caused to the general public. Due to the downpour, vehicles were stranded on a long waterlogged stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, while pedestrians struggled to walk.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages, impacting a population of 29,967. News agency PTI said in a report on Tuesday that nine mm rainfall has been recorded in a 24-hour span affecting 20 villages in Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts and impacting lives of 3,000 people.

The state government said that it will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of ₹ 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

The government will also ask the Centre to depute an inter-ministerial team to assess damages caused by rain, floods and landslides in the state, Karnataka's Revenue Minister R Ashoka was quoted as saying by PTI.