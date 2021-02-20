Bengaluru: ₹314 crore centralised AC railway terminal, first in India, to open this month1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 08:08 PM IST
India's first AC railway terminal in Bengaluru, built at an anticipated cost of ₹314 crore, is all set to inaugurated later this month. And if you are someone who sought luxe while traveling this railway terminal promises to provide you an airport-like experience.
Named after Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, this is Bengaluru's third railway terminal built in Baiyappanahalli area and has been a long-standing demand for introducing more express trains connecting the IT city.
Here are a few features that make this terminal special:
This is the first railway terminal in India that is centrally air-conditioned and built along the lines of Bengaluru airport.
As many as 50 trains can be operated from the station daily.
The state-of-art station building of 4,200 sqm will cater to a daily footfall of 50,000.
The terminal has seven platforms apart of 8 stabling lines and 3 pit lines. The escalators and lifts will connect seven platforms to facilitate passenger movement. A foot over-bridge along with two subways will link all platforms.
The terminal will have an upper-class waiting hall, a VIP lounge with a digital real-time passenger information system, and a lavish food court.
The sprawling parking area would be able to accommodate as many as 250 cars, 900 two-wheelers, 50 autorickshaws, five BMTC buses and 20 cabs.
Currently, 164 pairs of express trains and 109 pairs of passenger trains are being operated from KSR Bengaluru City and Yeshwantpur terminals. The new terminal, which was sanctioned in 2015-16, is expected to help SWR operate more trains from Bengaluru.
Here's how the station looks from inside:
