Bengaluru's infra crumbles as heavy downpour triggers waterlogging: See pics

IT hub Bengaluru is experiencing heavy rainfall on Friday. The residents of the Silicon City have been hit by thunderstorms. Areas including Hebbal, Majestic, Shantinara, KR Circle, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi, Kathriguppe and others have witnessed rainfall.

As intense rainfall lashed the city and its suburbs, it led to inundation in several areas. The rains were accompanied by thunderstorms and cool breeze.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

Bengaluru has received 66.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am of Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people took to social media to share photos and videos of the rains:

A Twitterati wrote: "Heavy #Rains in #Bengaluru: #Hosakerehalli lake breaches, water gushes into residential areas."

Heavy rains in Bengaluru 🌧☔️..



RR Nagar has received 97mm rainfall till now

Kengeri , Uttrahalli & Konanakunte has received 80mm+ rainfall ☔️☔️#BengaluruRains — RK Gowda (@ravikeerthi22) October 23, 2020

#BengaluruRains . Heavy to very heavy rains in BLR. Everybody stay safe. 🙏 — Sudhir Nayak (@Sudhirnayak_blr) October 23, 2020

According to reports, warning of waterlogging in several low-lying areas, temporary disruption of civic services such as water and electricity, traffic snarls, uprooting of trees have been issued in the city.





