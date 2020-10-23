Subscribe
Home >News >India >Bengaluru's infra crumbles as heavy downpour triggers waterlogging: See pics
Netizens took to social media to share pics an videos of rains.

Bengaluru's infra crumbles as heavy downpour triggers waterlogging: See pics

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • As intense rainfall lashed the city and its suburbs, it led to inundation in several areas
  • The rains were accompanied by thunderstorms and cool breeze

IT hub Bengaluru is experiencing heavy rainfall on Friday. The residents of the Silicon City have been hit by thunderstorms. Areas including Hebbal, Majestic, Shantinara, KR Circle, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi, Kathriguppe and others have witnessed rainfall.

As intense rainfall lashed the city and its suburbs, it led to inundation in several areas. The rains were accompanied by thunderstorms and cool breeze.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall over Bengaluru and neighbouring areas.

View Full Image
More visuals from Bengaluru.
Click on the image to enlarge

Bengaluru has received 66.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am of Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, people took to social media to share photos and videos of the rains:

A Twitterati wrote: "Heavy #Rains in #Bengaluru: #Hosakerehalli lake breaches, water gushes into residential areas."

According to reports, warning of waterlogging in several low-lying areas, temporary disruption of civic services such as water and electricity, traffic snarls, uprooting of trees have been issued in the city.

