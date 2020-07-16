Bengaluru's Three Wheels plans to raise $25 million to scale up funding EVs

MUMBAI: Bengaluru-based Three Wheels United (TWU), a lender in the three-wheeler segment, plans to raise $25 million over the next 3 quarters as part of series A fundraise. The plan includes raising $8 million via equity and $17 million via debt route to be closed early 2021, Cedrick Neba Tandong, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer told Mint.

The four-year old startup has already raised $1.1 million in equity funding from various investors including South British Capital, Techstars, and other angel investors. It has also raised about $6 million in debt previously.

The company, which has funded about 3,000 three-wheelers so far, now wants to focus on funding only light electric vehicles including electric auto rickshaws, which it views as a lucrative space in the future.

The funds raised would be utilized in financing 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in next one year and up to 100,000 EVs in four years while working with large fleet operators and ride-hailing platforms to scale up operations.

“Over the last 3 years, we have been focusing on unit economics in EVs. I have looked at the business models around electric buses and at electrification of personal vehicles, where the unit economics clearly do not work. A lot of people who buy personal electric vehicle today is more about prestige," said Tandong.

There are different cost structures involved in operating an electric bus, which requires large subventions, he said.

“A lot of e-buses are running because the government is putting in funds. However, the unit economics work in the electric auto-rickshaws even if you take out the current subsidies," he said, referring to the incentives offered under the government's Fame 2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.

TWH, which has been running pilot programmes in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad for some years, has arrangements with Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Sun Mobility Pvt Ltd and is currently talking to Ola Electric.

The company has financed several units of Mahindra’s lithium ion battery powered three-wheeler Treo, which comes with a 3-year standard warranty and a running range of about 100 kms per charge.

Tandong said that the unit economics work based on the assumption that the vehicle is able to run all day on a single charge and that there is some infrastructure available to charge the vehicle.

“In a tier-1 city, an autorickshaw runs about 100 kilometers per day on an average," he added.

The company is also looking at expanding into financing electric vehicles used in the last mile delivery applications. During covid-19, TWU has been working with online grocery stores such as Big Basket and Nature’s Basket to understand the operating model of EVs deployed.

