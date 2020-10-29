Bengaluru's popular theme and resort park Wonderla Holidays Ltd is set to re-open in the city for general public from 13 November, the company announced in a regulatory filing.

The park will be open only on Fridays to Sundays at a reopening price of ₹699 inclusive of GST till the end of the month.

"In order to follow social distancing protocols and to maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will only be permitted through online booking," it said.

The company also added that the park will exclusively be open only for over 12,000 frontline COVID-19 warriors starting November 9, 2020 until November 12, 2020 to honour their efforts and commitment in the fight against the pandemic.

The frontline warriors along with their families will be able to access all the rides and enjoy the food and beverage at the park. The invitees will include Covid warriors from across various industries such as doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, policemen, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, BBMP and BMTC officials.

Speaking on the initiative Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “The lockdown had severely impacted business but due to the tireless efforts of these frontline warriors we are able to bring fun and adventure back to the people, of course, with all necessary precautions and social distancing and crowd control measures taken. Therefore, we saw no better way to kick start the business than by thanking our heroes for their service during such trying times that we could now be set reopen and be a safe destination for fun and adventure."

As a crowd control measure, the theme park’s capacity will be restricted to three thousand per day. The water park is to remain closed initially as per government guidelines. The company will be opening its theme park and resort only in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Kochi and Hyderabad parks remains closed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via