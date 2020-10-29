Speaking on the initiative Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd said, “The lockdown had severely impacted business but due to the tireless efforts of these frontline warriors we are able to bring fun and adventure back to the people, of course, with all necessary precautions and social distancing and crowd control measures taken. Therefore, we saw no better way to kick start the business than by thanking our heroes for their service during such trying times that we could now be set reopen and be a safe destination for fun and adventure."