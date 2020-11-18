Bengaluru's Wonderla Holidays to re-open water rides for public from 20 Nov

India's leading amusement park Wonderla Holidays in Bengaluru has announced that the water rides at the popular theme and resort park will be open for public from November 20, the company announced in a regulatory filing.

Earlier on 13 November, the dry rides have reopened in the city. However, the park will be reducing the entry limit to 4,000 from its original capacity of 10,000 per day for safety reasons.

The park will be functional only on weekends and holidays, from Friday to Sunday at a reopening price of ₹699 inclusive of GST till the end of the month.

Also, as per the government safety guidelines, few of the water rides will not be operational.

In order to follow social distancing protocols and maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will be permitted through online booking. Direct walk-in also will be allowed based on the capacity.

"The pandemic is not yet over, and we must continue to take precautions while stepping out and being in public places. Keeping that in mind, at Wonderla we have opened the theme park after taking all the necessary sanitization and crowd control measures for public safety. As per the norms laid down by the Health Ministry for water parks, we have ensured adequate and regular water filtration and chlorination," said Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Earlier, the firm said that the park will exclusively be open only for over 12,000 frontline Covid-19 warriors starting 9 November until 12 November to honour their efforts and commitment in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The frontline warriors along with their families will be able to access all the rides and enjoy the food and beverage at the park. The invitees will include Covid warriors from across various industries such as doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, policemen, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, BBMP and BMTC officials.

