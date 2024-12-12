A 26-year-old Bengaluru woman accused her landlord's brother, Manjunath Gowda, of assaulting her on December 3. She reported verbal abuse, physical violence, and threats during the incident. Bengaluru police have registered an FIR and arrested Gowda, who denies the allegations.

Bengaluru News: A 26-year-old woman residing in a rented apartment in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru, has accused her landlord's brother of a brutal assault that occurred on December 3. The woman, originally from West Bengal, claims that Manjunath Gowda verbally abused her, slapped her, choked her, and pinned her against a wall during the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Renter Harassed: Details of the Incident The assault reportedly took place when the Bengaluru woman went to collect a parcel at her apartment gate.

In her social media post, she described how Gowda approached her through the window of her house earlier that day, demanding to speak with her. When she refused, he confronted her later that night while heavily intoxicated. "Who the hell are you to show me attitude while staying in my house?" he allegedly shouted as he blocked the building gate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The situation escalated quickly. "He slapped me with full force, pulled my hair, and choked me on the staircase," she recounted. She further detailed how he banged her head against the wall multiple times until she lost consciousness.

Bengaluru Renter's Faced Threats, Lewd Comments As the Bengal woman attempted to escape, Gowda allegedly bit her finger and tried to drag her into his apartment. "He also tried pulling me into his house, and that’s when I started screaming," she said.

The woman further claimed that during the attack, Gowda made lewd and threatening remarks. “Come now, I will show you what I can do to you," he allegedly said while exposing himself. He also reportedly threatened her with, “You talk too much; I will put this in your mouth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman's friend intervened during the assault but was also attacked by Gowda, who allegedly threw him down the stairs. The duo managed to record part of the incident.

Ongoing Harassment of Bengaluru Woman The next morning, Gowda was reportedly seen peeping into the woman's apartment through the window. When confronted, he threatened her again and demanded entry into her home.

He allegedly claimed immunity due to his father's connections in law enforcement, stating, “I will vanish you from this earth; even the police won’t do anything to me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim expressed her fears in a social media post: “His words and actions led me to strongly believe that earlier he intended to rape me and now he wants to murder me. I have hurt his male ego."

Bengaluru Neighbours' Perspectives While the woman accused Gowda of molestation, some neighbours painted a different picture, claiming she often hosted loud late-night parties. They reported that the landlord had previously asked her to vacate the flat due to complaints about noise.

Temporary Relocation of Bengaluru Renter Fearing for her safety following these events, the woman has temporarily left her apartment and is staying with a friend. She is demanding justice and seeking the recovery of her ₹2 lakh deposit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Now, random men on scooters are loitering near my balcony... I need to recover my ₹2 lakh deposit and ensure the landlord is held accountable before leaving for good," she stated.