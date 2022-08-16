Bengaluru: SBI launches its first dedicated branch for start-ups. Details here

In an attempt to facilitate and support start-ups in the country, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced the launch of its first "state-of-the-art" dedicated branch for start-ups in the country in Bengaluru. The Branch designated for start-ups will cater to the entire gamut of the Start-ups’ needs, at every stage of their evolution. Apart from providing funding and regular Banking Services, the Bank will also support the Start-ups with associated services viz., investment banking, treasury operations, advisory and other ancillary financial services, through its diverse subsidiaries, as per the SBI release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}