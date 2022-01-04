In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, schools in Bengaluru, apart from 10th and 12th standards, will remain shut for two weeks from 6 January. This comes after a Covid review meeting attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, COVID task force and other experts.

A slew of measures have been taken to contain the spread coronavirus of in the state. As per the new directive, a 7-hour night curfew will be imposed in the state from Friday. It will remain in force from 10 pm to 5pm.

Theaters, malls, pubs and bars will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Only those who have taken both the vaccine doses will be allowed to enter. Meanwhile no gatherings will be allowed in public places.

Ahead of the meeting, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok told news agency ANI, “We are planning to take strict action to curb the Omicron and COVID-19 cases which have already doubled today and Bengaluru is in red-zone as per central government report. That's why we are preparing beds, oxygen and other needy things. Experts' suggestions will be considered."

Apart from CM Bommai, the meeting was attended by State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Chief Secretary, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, health senior officials and technical advisory committee members are also present in the meeting.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported a total of 2,479 Covid-19 infections taking the cumulative total to 30,13,326. The state is witnessing an uptick in fresh infections since January 1 when the tally breached the 1,000 mark after a gap of three months. On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas on January 3, 1,290 cases were reported.

“The third Covid-19 wave has set in the state, and Bengaluru will be an epicentre this time," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar pointed out earlier in the day.

"Taking special steps in Bengaluru has become very necessary. Bengaluru is an epicentre. It was an epicentre in the first wave and second wave. It will be the epicentre during the third wave as well," Sudhakar said

(With inputs from agencies)

