“This report is proof that the BJP government has failed to deliver in the last three years," Karnataka Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy, a former Bengaluru affairs minister, told a news conference. “On infrastructure, Bengaluru has score Bengaluru has scored 46.4 out of 100. This is the same as Lagos in Nigeria. Karachi in Pakistan has a better score of 51.8," Reddy pointed out. “The government claims to have given ₹6,000 crore to Bengaluru. If the money was spent properly, then then the city wouldn’t have fallen to this level. The CM should, at least now, wake up," he added.

