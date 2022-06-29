Bengaluru sees big jump in flat sales2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM IST
Bengaluru saw sales of 8,350 units in April-June, as against 1,590 units in the year-ago period
Housing sales jumped over 4.5 times year-on-year in April-June across eight cities at 74,330 units on lower base effect, while demand was up 5 per cent from the previous quarter, according to PropTiger data.