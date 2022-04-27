Bengaluru sees biggest jump in rental growth in the APAC region: Report

According to the report, with the change in covid–19 protocols, which are now leading more and more companies to call back their employees, there has been an uptick in transaction activities in the Bengaluru. Adding to that, new completions have been deliberately kept low, keeping values intact in the city. The city is expected to see an upward trend in its rental values over the next 12 months. Bengaluru currently has an office inventory of 17.5 million sqm, with a vacancy level of 12.6%.