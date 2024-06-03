Bengaluru sees highest rainfall in June on Sunday, breaks 133-year-old record

New Delhi: As the southwest monsoon progressed further into some more parts of the south Peninsular, Bengaluru on Sunday broke the 133-year-old record for the highest daily rain in June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes after the southwest monsoon hit Kerala on 31 May, one day before the typical date.

The city recorded 111.1 mm rainfall on Sunday, beating the previous highest of 101.6 mm recorded on 16 June 1891. The average rainfall in Bengaluru for June is 106.5 mm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This also assumes significance as El Nino is becoming neutral and transitioning into La Nina.

El Niño, which began in June 2023, resulting in insufficient rainfall in India, and leading to water scarcity in some regions, besides droughts and prolonged dry periods across Asia is transitioning to El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral this month and the cooler phase, or La Niña, as early as in June-August or by July-September.

More rain is expected in Bengaluru for the next two days with overcast conditions, followed by light to moderate thundershowers as southwest Monsoon advanced into some more parts of south Peninsular India on Monday, the weather bureau said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Will heat deliver a torrential monsoon this year? Heatwaves in parts of India Meanwhile, heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets in the central part of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Haryana since 17 May and over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh since 18 May.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures witnessed a fall of 3-4°C over some parts of East Madhya Pradesh, 2-3°C fall in some parts of Interior Odisha, Vidarbha, Punjab and by 1-2°C over some parts of Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Temperature on Sunday was in the range of 43- 45°C over some parts of north Rajasthan, south Haryana, Delhi, north Madhya Pradesh and southeast Madhya Pradesh; in the range 41-43°C over many parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Haryana, Delhi, south Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh; over some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana, south interior Odisha.

On Monday, too, heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The highest maximum temperature of 45.4°C was reported at Sri Ganganagar of West Rajasthan on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: How India is managing power demand amid the brutal heatwave In a relief, the weather office said rainfall or thunderstorm is likely at a few places over the plains of Northwest India between Wednesday and Friday. However, other parts of northwest India are likely to continue experiencing heat waves. Hot and humid weather is seen prevailing over isolated pockets of Odisha from Tuesday to Friday, Bihar until Wednesday, Konkan and Goa today and Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday and Friday.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!