Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Friday witnessed 994 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the city's biggest single-day spike so far. On city's previous biggest jump was on Thursday when it saw nearly 900 new virus cases.

The case count in the supposed 'Silicon Valley of India' reached 7,173, while death toll stands at 106.

Total number of recoveries in the city reached 770, including 197 in the last 24 hours. There are 6,297 active cases in the city at the moment.

Karnataka too on Friday saw its biggest 24-hours jump in new cases. With 1,694 new cases, the state's tally reached 19,710. 21 more deaths in the last 24 hours took the state's death toll to 293.

There are 10,608 active cases in the state at the moment, said the state health department in its daily health bulletin.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in Karnataka concluded on Friday with an overall average of about 98 per cent attendance amid the coronavirus scare. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa congratulated the lakhs of students who appeared for the crucial exercise braving the coronavirus pandemic situation.

