For second straight day, Bengaluru on Friday saw over 2,000 new coronavirus cases. The Karnataka capital saw record 2,344 new virus cases on 16 July while on Friday it witnessed 2,208 new cases. The number of active cases in the city are 20,623 while its overall tally stands at 27,496.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,693 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, which raised the virus case count to 55,115. The number of recoveries reached 20,757, including 1,028 on Friday.

At 115 fatalities, the state witnessed its biggest single-day jump. Bengaluru accounted for 75 of these 115 deaths. The number of active cases in the state are 33,205, including 508 patients who are in ICU.

The state's death toll reached 1,147 while that of Bengaluru stands at 582.

So far, over 9.5 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-9 in Karnataka.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 50,000-mark on Thursday owing to a biggest single-day spurt of 4,169 fresh cases.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said lockdown is not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and made it clear that there was no proposal before the government to extend it in Bengaluru. Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of July 14 and it will be effective till 5 am on July 22.

With the spike in cases, speculations were rife that the current lockdown is likely to be extended for 15 days, as that much time is required to break the chain. "Lockdown is not the solution to control COVID. There is no proposal before the government to extend the lockdown," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Karnataka was conducting 297 tests per day per million people, which is more than double the World Health Organisations's recommendation, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. He also claimed that Karnataka was among the top 10 states and union territories in conducting tests.

