Home >News >India >Bengaluru sees record 783 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, city's tally past 3,300

Bengaluru on Sunday saw record jump in its Covid-19 cases as the Karnataka capital's virus count reached 3,314. The supposed Silicon Valley of India reported a record 783 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,692 active cases in the city while the death toll has reached 89.

There have been 533 recoveries in the city so far.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,267 new Covid-19 positive, including 783 cases from Bengaluru Urban, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13,190.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout