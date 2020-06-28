Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Bengaluru sees record 783 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, city's tally past 3,300
Police personnel conduct a route march as the state government announced strict lockdown due to surge in Covid-19 cases at City market area, in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru sees record 783 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, city's tally past 3,300

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

There are 2,692 active cases in the city at the moment

Bengaluru on Sunday saw record jump in its Covid-19 cases as the Karnataka capital's virus count reached 3,314. The supposed Silicon Valley of India reported a record 783 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru on Sunday saw record jump in its Covid-19 cases as the Karnataka capital's virus count reached 3,314. The supposed Silicon Valley of India reported a record 783 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,692 active cases in the city while the death toll has reached 89.

Currently, there are 2,692 active cases in the city while the death toll has reached 89.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

There have been 533 recoveries in the city so far.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,267 new Covid-19 positive, including 783 cases from Bengaluru Urban, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13,190.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated