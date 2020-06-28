Bengaluru on Sunday saw record jump in its Covid-19 cases as the Karnataka capital's virus count reached 3,314. The supposed Silicon Valley of India reported a record 783 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 2,692 active cases in the city while the death toll has reached 89.

Currently, there are 2,692 active cases in the city while the death toll has reached 89.

There have been 533 recoveries in the city so far.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,267 new Covid-19 positive, including 783 cases from Bengaluru Urban, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13,190.

