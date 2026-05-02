Bengaluru set for weekend showers as IMD predicts above-normal monsoon in 2026 — See forecast for Delhi, Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its monthly forecast, has predicted the onset of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 14-16, while highlighting that the rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during May is most likely to be above normal.

“The monsoon may arrive over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 14-16,” Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, told PTI.

In May, the weather agency said that rainfall will most likely be above normal over India, barring some parts of east, northeast and east central India.

The IMD noted that in April, India was affected by seven western disturbances, resulting in normal-to-below-normal maximum temperatures across most parts of the country, except in southern peninsular India.

IMD forecast for rain Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph till 7 May.

are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph till 7 May. Uttar Pradesh : Rain and thunderstorms will intensify between May 4 and May 7.

: Rain and thunderstorms will intensify between May 4 and May 7. Hailstorm alert in Jammu-Kashmir (May 3), Himachal Pradesh (May 3-4), and Uttarakhand (May 4-5)

(May 3), (May 3-4), and (May 4-5) Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya , and the Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura region through May 3.

, and the region through May 3. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh : Isolated rainfall and lightning are expected for the next five days.

: Isolated rainfall and lightning are expected for the next five days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala : Likely to see heavy downpours until May 4.

: Likely to see heavy downpours until May 4. Karnataka: Lightning and gusty winds are expected across South and North Interior Karnataka during the first two days of the month.

Above-normal heatwave days likely in May Above-normal heatwave days are likely in some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra in May, the IMD said.

“During May 2026, minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal across many parts of the country,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

However, he said, “many areas of northwest India, along with some parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India and southern parts of northeast India, are likely to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures.”

Delhi weather today On May 2, a fairly typical summer day can be expected in Delhi with partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying within the seasonal average. Daytime highs will reach 38°C to 40°C, and nighttime lows will dip to 24°C to 26°C. Both are considered "normal" for this time of year.

The weather will take a more active turn tomorrow, May 3, as the sky becomes much cloudier by the afternoon. This shift is expected to bring light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning during the afternoon and evening hours.

On Sunday, the daytime will feel slightly cooler than usual (highs of 36°C to 38°C) thanks to the rain. The night will feel a bit warmer than usual (lows of 25°C to 27°C).

Bengaluru weather today According to the Regional Met Centre Bengaluru, Bengaluru (Rural) and Bengaluru (Urban) are likely to receive light to Moderate rain/thundershowers with gusty wind (30-40 kmph) over the weekend.

Shivamogga, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Kolar and Chamarajanagara districts in South Karnataka are also expected to receive rain.

These rains are expected to continue in isolated areas through 7 May.

Mumbai weather today According to the Regional Met Centre Mumbai, the city is expecting a partly cloudy sky during morning hours, becoming mainly clear sky towards afternoon/evening.