Several apartment complexes in Bengaluru are turning into containment zones as Covid-19 cases are spreading due to people hiding their travel history, a doctor was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Apartments become containment zones due to the people who are residing in their homes after travelling abroad and hiding travel information. There is an infection risk, they should provide full travel history," said Dr Syed Pervez Ismail of Vasant Nagar's primary health centre.

There are currently 108 active micro-containment zones in Bengaluru under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. There were 44 zones in the city on 1 July, indicating that the maximum number were added in July. Karnataka had started seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases in the last week of the month.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,875 fresh Covid-19 infections and 25 deaths taking the total cases and toll to 29,06,999 and 36,587 respectively, the health department said.

There were 24,144 active cases in the state while as many as 1,502 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,46,244.

Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka emerged as the number one Covid-19 hotspot on Sunday with a maximum of 410 fresh infections and six fatalities.

With 409 fresh Covid-19 cases, the Bengaluru Urban district stood second.

The city has so far reported 12,27,748 infections and 15,880 deaths.

Containment measures extended

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday informed that the government has extended the Covid guidelines till 16 August.

"The guidelines imposed till 2 August will be extended for the next 15 days. A total of 72% school teachers have been vaccinated. In the next 15 days, we will cover 100%," he said.

"We allowed people who had received one dose of the vaccine. From tomorrow, it will be necessary to have both doses. Random testing should be increased in border areas. We have discussed micro containment, tracing, testing," he added.

