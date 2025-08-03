Bengaluru shocker: 20-year-old student from Kerala raped and threatened by PG owner

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman was raped by a man who runs a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Ashraf and a native of Kerala, has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police.

The victim is a student and also from Kerala.

According to the victim’s complaint, Ashraf befriended the woman, who had moved into the PG just 10 days ago.

She alleged that around midnight on Friday, Ashraf took her in his car to a secluded place on the northern outskirts of the Bengaluru city and raped her.

The accused then threatened the woman not to disclose the incident and dropped her back at the PG.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 64 (rape) and 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Soladevanahalli police station.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a college student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his classmate and forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

A female student living in a town in the Ikouna Police Station area alleged in her complaint that a student named Sameer Ahmed, who studied with her in college, lured her and raped her on April 27, Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia told PTI on Saturday.

She alleged that the accused fraudulently took her semi-nude pictures through a video call on July 30 and coerced her into converting to Islam, police said.

The accused tried to blackmail her by threatening to make the obscene photos public when she refused, they said.

Also Read | Kerala woman dies in Sharjah; family alleges husband killed her over dowry

Chaurasia said that a case has been registered against the accused, identified as Sameer Ahmed, a resident of Kabir Nagar, on the victim's complaint under sections 64 (1) (rape), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021 and relevant sections of the IT Act.