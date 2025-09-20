Bengaluru shocker! 24-year-old woman sexually harassed inside Whitefield PG, police arrest accused

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed and sexually abused at White Rose layout's paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Tuesday, reported Times of India.

Advertisement

The report mentioned that the accused has been identified as Sai Babu Chennuru. After the incident, the PG management allegedly assaulted him severely the same night.

The police stated that the incident took place at Pro4Living, a co-living PG where both Chennuru and the victim are staying. The police registered an official complaint and a counter-complaint, and Chennuru has been arrested.

The report further added that the victim gave a statement to the police from her hospital bed. She mentioned having been staying at the PG for the past three months and works as a private bank employee.

About the incident: The victim told the police that around 3 am she heard someone ring her doorbell. When she opened the door, the accused entered and locked it from inside. Following this, he then pulled out a knife and threatened her.

Advertisement

Soon after this, he stabbed her on the left side of her back and she collapsed. Later, the accused stripped her and took some photographs of her and allegedly demanded that she have sex with him.

When she denied, he threatened to kill her and self. When she said that he was on her periods and could accept the threat the next day.

After this, Sai allegedly demanded ₹70,000 from her, and she said she would borrow money from friends in the morning. Then, Sai allegedly took her phone and transferred ₹14,000 from her UPI app to his account, the report said.

Sai left the room with a threat to not reveal the incident to anyone, else he will send her photographs to her parents and friends.

Advertisement

At around 7 am she was taken to the hospital when she called her male friend, where her treatment is underway.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder, assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment and extortion.

On September 17, Sai also filed a cross-complaint against the woman and claimed he and the victim had been in a relationship for past two months.

He claimed that he had a fight after which he left the room, and at around 10.30 pm, the PG management confronted him. He also alleged to have been verbally abused and assaulted, adding he sustained injuries on his hands, legs and face.

Advertisement