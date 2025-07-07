Bengaluru SHOCKER! Attackers kidnap, strip, hit youth's private parts for sending obscene messages to former girlfriend

In a shocking case of extreme brutality, a group of eight to 10 men reportedly kidnapped and assaulted a young man for allegedly sending obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend in Bengaluru.

The accused were reportedly inspired by the actor Darshan murder case in which a man was kidnapped and killed for sending obscene messages to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda, an NDTV report said.

Man stripped, hit on private parts The incident was captured on camera by one of the accused. The video, which is now going viral on social media, shows a group of men mercilessly thrashing Kushal, stripping him and hitting him on his private parts.

One of the attackers refers to the Renukaswamy murder case, threatening the victim with similar consequences during the assault. The video also shows the attackers laughing and invoking the murder case, while the victim is seen asking for mercy.

According to the NDTV report, officials said that Kushal was in a relationship with a college student for two years, but they ended the relationship a few months ago. The woman got into a relationship with another man. Kushal, angered by this, sent some obscene messages to the woman.

In retaliation for this, the woman, her boyfriend and his friends allegedly planned the attack. Kushal was then called to a specific location under the pretext of solving the issue. However, Kushal was kidnapped and taken to a deserted spot in a car by the accused, where he was mercilessly thrashed by the group.

Police have arrested eight people in the case so far, the report said.

Renukaswamy murder case Renukaswamy was allegedly killed for making "derogatory" comments against Kannada actress Pavithra Gowda. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and 15 others were arrested in connection with the case.

Renukaswamy, who hails from Lakshmi Venkateshwara Layout in Chitradurga, worked with a pharma company. He had allegedly made "derogatory" comments against Pavitra Gowda in social media posts.

According to reports, it was Pavithra who instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy, and the plan was hatched. In June last year, Darshan engaged Fan Club Convenor Raghavendra alias Raghu, and Renukaswamy was picked up from near his house. Later, he was abducted and taken to a shed at Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, PTI reported, quoting sources.

"Darshan beat up Renukaswamy with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices thrashed him with sticks. Further, they threw him against a wall, which proved fatal," sources said.

According to an NDTV report, the actor had allegedly asked three other men to take the blame for the crime in exchange for cash of ₹5 lakh each to implicate themselves in the case.