Days after the shocking suicide of Bihar-based engineer Atul Subhash who worked in Bengaluru, another similar incident of a Bengaluru Police constable ending his life has come to the limelight.

HC Thippanna, 34, who was a Head Constable at Bengaluru’s Hulimavu Traffic Police Station died by suicide in uniform allegedly due to torture by his wife and in-laws, reported News18.

Thippanna hailed from the Handiganuru village near Vijayapura district’s Sindhagi town, added the report.

The incident took place on Friday night on the railway tracks between Heelalige Railway Station and Carmelaram Husaguru Railway Gate. Following this, his body was shifted to the hospital mortuary.

Now, the Byappanahalli Railway Police has filed a case and is probing the matter.

Suicide note: HC Thippanna left a suicide note accusing his wife and father-in-law for his extreme step, stating that he is 'deeply saddened' by the torture from his wife and his father-in-law Yamunappa. The victim even alleged that he received a a life threat from his wife and his father-in-law.

Sharing further details, he wrote, as quoted by News18, "On December 12, he called me at 7.26 p.m., spoke for 14 minutes, and threatened me."

The Head Constable mentioned that when he reached out to his father-in-law on call the next morning, he was asked to die and was stated, "his daughter would be better off without me". “He also abused me," the note read.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Sections 108, 351(3), and 352 of the BNS.

Atul Subhash's case: This is the second case in a week, where a married man committed suicide after accusing their in-law of mental torture and harassment.

Earlier on Monday, a Bengaluru techie working for an automobile company, Atul Subhash, died by suicide at his residence alleging harassment by his wife and her family.

Before taking the extreme step, he shot an over-an-hour-long video where he made several allegations against his wife and left behind a 24-page suicide note.