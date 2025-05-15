Bengaluru shocker: Driver runs away with employer’s ₹1.5 crore, spends on family and donates at temples

A shocking incident of robbery has come to light in Bengaluru, where a driver was arrested by the police for allegedly running away with ₹1.5 crore in cash that his employer had asked him to keep in the car.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Rajesh B N, a resident of Vyalikaval in northern Bengaluru, had been working for the past 10 years as a driver for a 46-year-old chartered accountant residing in Kodandaramapura.

The incident occurred on May 5, when the chartered accountant handed Rajesh a bag containing ₹1.51 crore and asked him to place it in his car. When the CA came downstairs, he found neither the driver nor the car.

“Police have arrested the accused driver, who had been employed with the complainant for nearly a decade,” Police Commissioner B Dayanand said at a press conference.

He also stated that the entire amount was recovered from the accused’s residence near the TTD Temple, along with the two-wheeler used in the theft.

Advertisement

The money was intended to be deposited in a bank account

Read More

“I quickly drove to my office address and found my car parked there. When I called Rajesh, he said he was buying medicine at a store and would return in 10 minutes,” the complainant told the police, according to a Deccan Herald report.

Also Read | Grandpa robbers go on trial in Paris over Kim Kardashian jewel heist

“However, he didn’t come back and went incommunicado after that,” he added.

Following the complaint by the chartered accountant, the police tracked Rajesh and issued a notice. He appeared before the police on May 9 and confessed to the crime.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody.

During the investigation, Rajesh revealed that he had spent about ₹1 lakh on various purchases for his family and had also donated thousands of rupees at a temple. Advertisement

According to the police, the donated amount cannot be recovered.

In a separate incident, police said another robbery case was also solved, in which a foreign national of African origin was robbed of cash, a passport, documents, and a two-wheeler.

"Police have apprehended two individuals from the locality and recovered all valuables, including the stolen two-wheeler and another motorcycle used in the crime," Commissioner Dayanand said.