Bengaluru shocker! Drunk car driver runs over software professional after he refuses to buy cigarettes

In a shocking incident from Bengaluru, HN Sanjay, 29, a software professional and a resident of Vajarahalli on Kanakapura Main Road, was killed after he refused to buy cigarettes for man who was allegedly drunk. The accused, identified as Prateek, 31, hit his car into the victim's motorcycle from behind. The police have arrested him.

The incident took place at Vasanthapura Cross on Kanakapura Road. Prateek is a resident of RR Nagar, a BCom graduate and a manager at a private company.

What exactly happened? The police have acquired CCTV footage of the tragic incident and have filed a murder case. On May 10, Sanjay was smoking a cigarette by the roadside with his friend, Chetan Pujamath. The two had stepped out in the early hours for a brief break from work, the police said as per reports.

At that moment, the accused, Prateek, drove up to the location and, while staying seated in his car, asked Sanjay to purchase a cigarette for him from a nearby roadside vendor, which Sanjay declined and and reportedly chided Prateek for his lethargic and privileged behaviour, leading to an intense argument.

The locals stepped in and successfully de-escalated the situation, after which Prateek angrily drove off and parked his car a short distance away.

Later, as Sanjay and Chetan were returning to their office on Sanjay's motorcycle, Prateek reportedly rammed his car into them from behind. Sanjay sustained a serious head injury after hitting the ground and tragically died from his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

Chetan, who was riding as the pillion passenger, also suffered significant injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Reports suggest that at the time of the incident, the accused was intoxicated and was on his way home with his wife after attending a party.