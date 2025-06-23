Bengaluru shocker! Four drunk men molest 25-year-old woman, use vulgar language when she resisted

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly molested and assaulted by a group of four “intoxicated” men in Bengaluru when she was out shopping for groceries.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday at around 5 pm on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Yellamma Layout near Mylasandra Road in Anekal taluk.

According to the woman's complaint, the men touched her inappropriately, and when she resisted, they began using vulgar and obscene language against her and physically attacked her.

She said that she also hit one of the men in self-defence, and informed her gym trainer about the incident, who also hit one of the accused and rescued her from the spot.

Here's what happened: In the police complaint, the woman alleged that she was going to a shop to purchase some essentials when she spotted a group of men fighting among themselves. Suddenly, they started teasing and abusing her. She further alleged that they touched her inappropriately despite her resistance.

The woman also claimed that when she tried to resist, they used vulgar and obscene language against her and physically attacked her. In self-defence, she allegedly hit one of them.

“When I resisted, they hit me. I hit one of them back with my leg in defence,” she said.

The woman said the accused live behind her house, but she doesn’t know them, because she “only lived here for a week.”

According to the police, the woman informed her gym trainer about the incident, following which he reached the spot, rescued her, and allegedly hit one of the accused who had misbehaved with her.

A video of the alleged incident has surfaced online. However, LiveMint could not independently verify it.

One arrested Bengaluru police on Monday said one of the accused has been arrested. However, based on his counter-complaint, another case of assault has been registered against the woman and the gym trainer.

However, the woman claimed that one of the accused sustained injuries by hitting a gate. “The boy who hit me is in the hospital now. He got injured hitting the gate and has filed a case against us,” she said.

“All efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused in the case,” a senior police officer said.

Men booked for molestation, assault and more Based on the woman’s complaint, Bengaluru police has registered a case of molestation and included sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bannerghatta police station.