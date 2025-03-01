In a dispute between two advocate siblings in Bengaluru's, the younger brother stabbed his elder brother to death during a heated argument over ancestral property on Friday, reported NDTV.

According to the details, the incident took place around 11:30 am when the accused, Nagendra (30), visited his brother, 35-year-old Srikanta, at his residence in the Bommanahalli area.

Police said that the siblings' father, Thimmappa had earlier converted agricultural land into a residential layout and built over 65 houses some decades ago. Since the father died two years ago, the two brothers have been fighting over their inheritance of the property.

When the younger brother Narendra reached elder brother Srikanta's house on Friday, both of them engaged in yet another argument over the property. Nagendra picked up a knife from the kitchen in a fit of rage and stabbed his elder brother Srikanta multiple times in the chest.

Following this, Srikanta, who was married and had a 5-year-old son, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries around 1.30 pm, NDTV quoted police as saying, adding the accused has been arrested.

Kerala mass murder: Earlier on February 25, reports arrived that a 23-year-old youth in Kerala confessed to brutally killing five people — his brother, grandmother, paternal uncle, aunt, and a young woman said to be his lover. The killings were reported at three locations in and around Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. Police shared chilling details of the crime on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, used a hammer to attack the five people and his mother. Afan's murderous streak displayed psychotic patterns as he scattered several ₹500 notes around the body of his younger brother, Afsan, after hammering him to death.

The incident came to light when Afan appeared at the Venjaramoodu police station in the evening and made the confession.