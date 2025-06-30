Subscribe

Bengaluru shocker: Live-in partner kills 40-year-old woman, transports body on bike, dumps it in garbage

In Bengaluru, a drunken argument between a live-in couple turned deadly when a 33-year-old man allegedly suffocated his 40-year-old partner to death. He then stuffed her body in a sack, carried it on a bike, and dumped it in a garbage truck. The accused has been arrested.

Published30 Jun 2025, 04:03 PM IST
In a shocking incident, the body of a woman was found in garbage in Bengaluru after she was allegedly killed by her live-in partner.

Her body was discovered by locals on Sunday, stuffed in a sack and dumped in a garbage truck.

The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old Asha. She had been living with 33-year-old Mohammed Shamshuddin, a native of Assam, for over a year. According to police, both worked as housekeeping staff through a private company, hired through aggregator apps.

The couple had rented a house in the Hulimavu area in South Bengaluru and introduced themselves as “husband and wife”, although police said this has not been legally verified.

What happened?

According to police, the woman returned home in an inebriated state on Saturday night, which led to a heated argument with her live-in partner. The altercation allegedly turned physical, and Asha was suffocated to death.

The accused then stuffed her body into a sack, carried it on a bike, and dumped it in a garbage truck sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday.

“Asha and the man had been living together for over a year. On the night of the incident, a drunken argument escalated into a physical fight, during which she was allegedly suffocated to death,” said Lokesh B. Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The man has been arrested. Police have filed a case of murder and destruction of evidence at the Chennammanakere Achukattu police station.

After analysing CCTV footage from the area and other evidence, the police tracked and identified the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Asha was a widow. Both the victim and the accused had two children each from their previous marriages and were divorced before they began living together.

 
