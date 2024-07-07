Bengaluru shocker: Man electrocuted while trying to charge smartphone

In a shocking incident reported from Bengaluru, a man was allegedly electrocuted while he was trying to charge his smartphone.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year old Srinivas, a native of Bidar. He was staying at a paying guest facility in Manjunath Nagar at the time of incident.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when Srinivas was trying to connect the charger of his mobile phone.

His two roommates were present and witnessed the tragic event. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to the police, Srinivas received a fatal electric shock while plugging in his smartphone.

Also Read | Apple faces off with Europe regulators over phone chargers

The Basaveshwara Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The police have seized the mobile phone charger for technical analysis.

According to a report by Indianexpress.com, a police officer said, “We suspect his hands were wet at the time. We are looking into whether a broken socket or a faulty charger led to the incident. We are awaiting the postmortem report. A team is also looking into the charger.”

As part of the probe, there are plans to conduct an electrical inspection at the paying guest facility to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the PG owners.

Srinivas, a graduate, had recently moved to Bengaluru to pursue a course in computer science.

Also Read | Common smartphone chargers from next year; laptops to be covered from 2026

In May, in a similar incident, a man was killed while his wife was injured when the victims were trying to charge a mobile phone in Karimganj district of Assam.

The man was killed on the spot, while his wife who tried to save him was critically wounded.

According to locals, the man was unable to break free from the electrical current running through the phone while being charged, tragically leading to his death.