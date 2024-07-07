Bengaluru shocker: Man electrocuted while trying to charge smartphone

  • The incident occurred on Friday morning when Srinivas, a native of Bidar in Karnataka, was trying to connect the charger of his mobile phone.

Livemint
First Published7 Jul 2024, 04:59 PM IST
(Representative photo)
(Representative photo)

In a shocking incident reported from Bengaluru, a man was allegedly electrocuted while he was trying to charge his smartphone.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year old Srinivas, a native of Bidar. He was staying at a paying guest facility in Manjunath Nagar at the time of incident.

The incident occurred on Friday morning when Srinivas was trying to connect the charger of his mobile phone.

His two roommates were present and witnessed the tragic event. They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to the police, Srinivas received a fatal electric shock while plugging in his smartphone. 

Also Read | Apple faces off with Europe regulators over phone chargers

The Basaveshwara Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The police have seized the mobile phone charger for technical analysis.

According to a report by Indianexpress.com, a police officer said, “We suspect his hands were wet at the time. We are looking into whether a broken socket or a faulty charger led to the incident. We are awaiting the postmortem report. A team is also looking into the charger.”

As part of the probe, there are plans to conduct an electrical inspection at the paying guest facility to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the PG owners.

Srinivas, a graduate, had recently moved to Bengaluru to pursue a course in computer science.

Also Read | Common smartphone chargers from next year; laptops to be covered from 2026

In May, in a similar incident, a man was killed while his wife was injured when the victims were trying to charge a mobile phone in Karimganj district of Assam.

The man was killed on the spot, while his wife who tried to save him was critically wounded.

According to locals, the man was unable to break free from the electrical current running through the phone while being charged, tragically leading to his death.

The incident had took place in Kazirbazaar of Karimganj district.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 04:59 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBengaluru shocker: Man electrocuted while trying to charge smartphone

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue