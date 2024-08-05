Bengaluru shocker! Man gropes woman out on morning walk: Caught on CCTV | VIDEO

In a video, a woman could be seen walking alone on the road when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and groped her.

Livemint
Published5 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM IST
A woman was assaulted in Bengaluru last week.
A woman was assaulted in Bengaluru last week.(HT_PRINT)

A woman was allegedly groped and assaulted while she was out on a morning walk in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. According to reports, the attack on the women happened around 5 am on Friday, August 2.

In the purported video shared by news agency PTI, the woman could be seen walking alone on the road when an unknown man, wearing a white shirt, grabbed her from behind and groped her. The woman screamed and struggled to free herself. A few minutes later, the man fled from the scene.

A case was registered and the Bengaluru South Police is scanning the CCTV footage to track down the suspect, police were quoted by NDTV as saying.

Meanwhile, Times Now reported that the police are working to identify the suspect involved in the incident. Further details are awaited.

Last month, a skating instructor at a public school in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student even as protests continued for the fourth day against the incident.

It is the first arrest in the incident which occurred on 2 July and came to light on 14 July after a police complaint was lodged. “Mustafa, a skating instructor, has been arrested,” Bangalore police commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar told PTI.

5 Aug 2024
