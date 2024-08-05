In a video, a woman could be seen walking alone on the road when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and groped her.

A woman was allegedly groped and assaulted while she was out on a morning walk in Bengaluru. The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. According to reports, the attack on the women happened around 5 am on Friday, August 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the purported video shared by news agency PTI, the woman could be seen walking alone on the road when an unknown man, wearing a white shirt, grabbed her from behind and groped her. The woman screamed and struggled to free herself. A few minutes later, the man fled from the scene.

A case was registered and the Bengaluru South Police is scanning the CCTV footage to track down the suspect, police were quoted by NDTV as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Times Now reported that the police are working to identify the suspect involved in the incident. Further details are awaited.

Last month, a skating instructor at a public school in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student even as protests continued for the fourth day against the incident.