Bengaluru shocker: Man kills 24-year-old roommate with stone over suspected love triangle after joy ride

The two roommates had an heated argument over a woman, that quickly escalated to a physical fight and ended in murder of the victim

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 05:43 PM IST
Police have arrested the accused Divesh and further investigation is underway.
A 24-year-old man was allegedly killed by his roommate in Bengaluru due to a suspected love triangle, said a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident took place in Sanjaynagar area of Bengaluru on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Varun Kotyan, a resident of Geddalahalli, while the accused is Divesh.

The accused and the victim were reportedly in love with the same woman.

According to the report, two other friends had visited their house on Friday and all of them went to Koramangala to have a party.

On Saturday, at around 4.30 am, the four friends went out for a jolly ride on two motorcycles towards Devanahalli and returned, it said.

After returning, one of the friends decided to leave, while the other went to sleep in Kotyan’s room, the report added.

Varun and Divesh had an heated argument outside their house over the woman, that quickly escalated to a physical fight. When Varun tried to escape by running away, Divesh chased and pushed him down on the road. Then Divesh took a stone and allegedly bludgeoned Kotyan to death, said the report.

Police have arrested the accused Divesh and further investigation is underway.

Kotyan used to work at a factory in Bagalur, while Divesh is employed with a private company.

Meanwhile, in another incident, on September 21, a 29-year-old woman's severed body was recovered from her house in Malleswaram in Bengaluru.

The woman’s body was chopped into more than 30 pieces and was stuffed in a refrigerator.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West Zone) N Satheesh Kumar said: “A woman's body was found chopped into pieces and stored in a fridge at a house within the Vyalikaval police station limits. It appeared to have been done 4-5 days ago.”

Police suspect it to be a case of murder, which took place about a week ago.

A probe has been launched into the matter.

