Bengaluru shocker: Woman ‘brutally assaulted’ by group of men after husband files complaint at mosque

A shocking incident has come to light in Davanagere city in Karnataka, where a 38-year-old woman was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men after her husband lodged a complaint against her at a local mosque over a domestic dispute, NDTV reported.

Advertisement

The incident, which took place last week outside the mosque, was caught on camera and circulated on social media, sparking massive outrage among social media users.

What happened? On April 7, the victim, Shabina Banu, a house help, along with her relative Nasreen and a man named Fayaz, went for a short outing and returned to Shabina's house.

Later, when Shabina's husband, Jameel Ahmed, returned home, he found both Nasreen and Fayaz at the residence. Furious over their presence, he went to the Jama Masjid in Bengaluru's Tavarekere area to file a complaint against the three.

On April 9, Shabina, Nasreen, and Fayaz were summoned by the mosque. When they arrived, a group of men began assaulting Shabina with sticks and pipes. She sustained severe injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

After a video of the assault went viral on social media, a case was filed against the six accused, who are charged with conspiracy, assault, and attempted murder.

Read More

The police have arrested six people in connection with the assault. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Niyaz (32), a driver; Mohammad Gauspeer (45), a scrap dealer; Chand Basha (35), a sugarcane juice vendor; Dastagir (24), a bike mechanic; Rasool TR (42), a fisherman at Bukkambudi Lake; and Inayat Ullah (51), a local resident.

UP news: 6 arrested after burqa-clad woman assaulted in Muzaffarnagar In a separate incident, six men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and forcibly stripping her of her burqa after she was seen with a non-Muslim man in Muzaffarnagar's Khalapar area. Advertisement

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the woman, who works for a finance company, was returning from Sujru village with her colleague.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of men thrashing a burqa-clad woman and abusing her in public.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she was returning after collecting loan repayments on behalf of a small finance bank. She alleged that a group of youths stopped them in Khalapar locality, hurled abuses, beat her up and stripped her of her burqa.