Bengaluru shopkeeper assault case: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya detained after joining protest in Nagarathpete
Bengaluru police on Tuesday detained Tejasvi Surya after the BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency led a massive protest in Nagarathpete following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of individuals on Sunday evening for allegedly playing devotional songs at a loud volume during Azaan time
Bengaluru police on Tuesday detained Tejasvi Surya after the BJP MP from Bangalore South constituency led a massive protest following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of individuals on Sunday evening for allegedly playing devotional songs at a loud volume during Azaan time.