Due to a dip in prime residential property prices, major Indian hubs, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai slipped in their rankings in a global list of cities prepared by a consultant every quarter.

As per a list prepared by Knight Frank, Bengaluru slipped to 43rd spot from 40th in the March quarter as the prices corrected by 2.7%. Mumbai's ranking dropped to 40th from 36th with 1.1% correction, while Delhi ceded five spots to end at 37th rank on the back of a 0.2% price correction.

Prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5 per cent of each market by value, the report explains.

Interestingly, all the major Indian cities did not see a correction during the June quarter, which saw massive impact because of the COVID-19 second wave ravages in all these centres, and the prices were stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis, it added.

The prime residential market average price in Bengaluru is ₹19,200 per sq ft, while the same for the financial capital is ₹63,697 per sq ft and Delhi ₹33,572 per sq ft, the report said. From a global perspective, 35 cities witnessed a rise in prime residential prices during the quarter when compared to the year-ago period, with 13 showing a double digit growth, the report said.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD at Knight Frank's India unit, explains an easing of travel rules in some markets, a surge in safe-haven purchases by domestic buyers, stamp duty holidays, and an overall reassessment of lifestyles has helped the prime segment recover quickly from the pandemic impact and record strong growth.

“Prime property prices in India are yet to catch-up with this global trend," he concludes.

