The prime residential market average price in Bengaluru is ₹19,200 per sq ft, while the same for the financial capital is ₹63,697 per sq ft and Delhi ₹33,572 per sq ft, the report said. From a global perspective, 35 cities witnessed a rise in prime residential prices during the quarter when compared to the year-ago period, with 13 showing a double digit growth, the report said.

