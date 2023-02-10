Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya 'accidentally' opened flight door: Govt
- Last month Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also stated that the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight was opened by Surya by 'mistake' and he already apologised for it
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had "accidentally" opened the door of the IndiGo flight, the Centre admitted in the Parliament.
