Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya 'accidentally' opened flight door: Govt

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had "accidentally" opened the door of the IndiGo flight, the Centre admitted in the Parliament.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh was asked in Parliament whether the government has identified the passenger who illegally opened the emergency door of an IndiGo flight at Chennai. To which, the minister replied in affirmative.

The minister said the door was "accidentally" opened by Surya and the airline did not find the passenger in violation of any rule.

"As per the report submitted by InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the name of the passenger alleged in the incident is Shri Tejasvi Surya who had boarded flight 6E-7339 (Chennai to Tiruchirappalli) at Chennai Airport on December 10, 2022.

"The emergency door opened accidentally as clarified by InterGlobe Aviation Limited. This was not a deliberate action and as per InterGlobe Aviation, they did not find the passenger to be in violation of any rule," Singh said in a written reply.

BJP MP Surya has been facing flak from Congress over the incident, which happened on December 10 last year at Chennai airport.

Further, Singh was asked whether the aviation regulatory body DGCA has taken any action. He responded that as per the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) regarding 'Notification of incidents and investigation thereof", the occurrence did not come under the category of 'reportable occurrence'.

He said the incident took place when the aircraft was on the ground and the flight departed only after completing all the safety checks/ protocols.

Last month Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also stated that the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight was opened by Surya by "mistake" and he already apologised for it. However, the minister did not name Tejasvi Surya directly but referred to him as the ‘passenger’.