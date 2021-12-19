SpiceJet airline on Sunday said that due to bad weather in Bengaluru, all departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may get affected. Requesting passengers to keep a check on their flight status via the booking website, the airline provided the link in a tweet from its official handle on the microblogging website.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government recently revised Covid-19 rules for international passengers arriving at the state's airport amid concerns over the Omicron variant of coronavirus. As per the airport rules, all foreign travellers will be tested for Covid-19 and will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine. Passengers who have been tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Bengaluru airport will go under quarantine for seven days and will be tested again after seven days.

Besides, 2% of the passengers from countries that are not included in the 'at-risk' category will undergo random testing at the airport on arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by Bengaluru International Airport.

Yesterday, Karnataka reported six more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. Of six cases, five have been detected from COVID clusters that have emerged from two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district. This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to 14.

Earlier, the country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a Doctor with no travel history, were detected in Karnataka on December 2. Following this, a 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

