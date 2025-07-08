Bengaluru Stampede: Don't file final report without permission, Karnataka HC tells state govt

The Karnataka High Court on July 8 asked the state government not to file a final report without the court's permission in an FIR lodged against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks Ltd in connection with the June 4 stampede.

"Relist on August 5, meanwhile respondent is directed not to file final report without leave of the court. Interim order granted earlier in all the petitions is extended till next date of hearing." Justice SR Krishna Kumar was quoted as saying in the order by legal news website LiveLaw.

The tragic stampede incident took place on June 4 in front of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade in Bengaluru after clinching the IPL.

The counsel appearing forRoyal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) – which manages RCB IPL told the court that they have been cooperating in investigation and if chargesheet is filed in the meantime then possibility of damage caused to them will be irreparable.

At this stage, the court orally ordered the state to "don't file without leave of court." Karnataka state's counsel said, "Nothing will happen in thenext one week or 10days," according to LiveLaw.

The court further said, "Otherwise if you file then they (petitioners) will say permit us to amend, fresh petition. So you complete everything".

Also, counsel for DNA Networks said during the hearing that the company's daily business is affected as in every contract that they enter into, they have to make a declaration that a criminal case is pending against them.

After hearing the matter for some time the court adjourned the hearing and continued operation of interim order.