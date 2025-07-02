Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Govt moves HC against CAT order revoking IPS officer's suspension

The Congress government in Karnataka has approached the High Court challenging an order passed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) quashing the suspension of IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, over the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium ahead of the RCB team's 2025 IPL victory celebration.

At least 11 people died while 33 were injured in the stampede on 4 June. IPS officer Vikash, along with four officers of the Karnataka Police Department, were suspended for alleged negligence and failure to manage the crowd.

The CAT, however, quashed Vikash's suspension on 1 July, saying that there was no convincing material showing police negligence.

“Order was passed yesterday and soon after the order, he came in uniform to take charge, milords,” Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty told the bench of Justice SG Pandit and TM Nadaf, legal news agency LiveLaw reported. The AG sought an early hearing today, but the court listed the matter for 3 July.

No stay has been granted for now, the LiveLaw report said.

Cops do not have Alladin ka Chirag: CAT The CAT, while cancelling the Karnataka government’s suspension order against ACP Vikash, said the cops are not magicians and do not have Alladin ka Chirag (Alladin's magic lamp). The IPS officer was suspended in the wake of the Bengaluru stampede case in early June.

The Bengaluru bench of the tribunal, comprising Justice BK Shrivastava and administrative member Santhosh Mehra, had reserved its verdict on 24 June.

The tribunal noted that the sufficient time should have been given to the police personnel to make arrangements for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade in Bengaluru, blaming the franchise for “creating the nuisance”.

Also Read | Karnataka plans bill for crowd management at events after 11 people killed

“Prima facie it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people. The RCB did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information, the public were gathered,” CAT set.

The tragic stampede incident took place on June 4 in front of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. IPS officer Vikash was suspended by the government. Vikash later moved the CAT, challenging his suspension.