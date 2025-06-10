Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale, order reserved till June 11

Bengaluru stampede: The Karnataka High Court has denied interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of IPL cricket team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and reserved its order till June 11. His petition questioned legality of his early morning arrest made by the Central Crime Branch sleuths on June 6 and claimed that the police action was influenced by political commands, PTI reported.

Sosale's lawyer to Karnataka HC His lawyer on Monday told the HC that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the arrest and contended that he was not arrested by either Ashok Nagar police (where Sosale stays) or Cubbon Park police (under whose jurisdiction the stadium falls) but by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru.

"It was not part of the investigation, just because the CM said CCB arrested him, though they are not investigating the case," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah's order CM Siddaramaiah on June 5 directed the DGP and IGP of the state to immediately arrest the representatives of RCB and DNA event managers, including Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection to the case, as prima facie there was "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" on their part and FIR was also filed.

KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram moved the court seeking to dismiss the FIR filed against them. Justice S R Krishna Kumar, who heard the case, allowed the interim relief to the KSCA officials. The hearing was suspended until June 16.

Hearing in Bengaluru stampede case

Karnataka HC acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi took suomoto cognisance of the Bengaluru stampede case on June 5. The incident happened on June 4 which claimed 11 lives, leaving many injured. It had ordered the state government's Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to file a status report in a sealed cover. According to Shetty, a judicial commission has been set-up, giving a one-month timeline for a report. He mentioned that police officers have been suspended. The next hearing is set to take place on June 12 into a petition initiated by it.

"Answers have to be given to the questions asked by the court, the Advocate General will prepare and give. He will say what has to be said on behalf of the government. All those things have been discussed. The Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and Advocate General have discussed. Factuals will be told to the court," Parameshwara told reporters," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

On whether the investigation report will be submitted, he added, “It has to come to the government first. After the government gets it it can be informed to the court. Until that nothing can be said.”

Last week, the High Court had asked the state government to submit detailed replies to nine critical questions like Who authorised the RCB victory celebration event? When and how was the decision made? Whether the organisers had sought the necessary permissions? among others.