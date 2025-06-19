Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka plans bill for crowd management at events after 11 people killed

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Thursday said that the state government is expected to discuss the key bills in the next cabinet meeting, which include the one on crowd control and management in the wake of the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11 people, reported PTI.

According to the report, other bills likely to be discussed include Bills against misinformation or fake news, and hate speeches and crimes.

"Four bills were proposed today – Karnataka crowd control, managing crowd at events and venue of mass gathering Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka misinformation, fake news prohibition Bill, 2025; Karnataka hate speech and hate crimes prevention Bill, 2025," Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said, "these Bills were proposed at the meeting today. I mentioned that on some Bills there is a need for a detailed discussion. It has been decided that before the next cabinet meeting, concerned ministers will meet and discuss and bring the Bills before the cabinet."

Bengaluru stampede: Earlier on 4 June, a stampede occurred on the evening in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations. Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident.

Rohith Vemula Bill: The government is also mulling to bring the draft Rohith Vemula Bill which reportedly proposes for compensation of up to ₹1 lakh for students who face caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. It also proposes jail term of one year and pay a fine of ₹10,000 for guilty.

In April, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, requesting the Karnataka government to enact "Rohith Vemula Act" to ensure that no one faces caste-based discrimination in the education system.

Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student, allegedly died by suicide due to caste-based discrimination in Hyderabad, in 2016.