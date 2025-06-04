‘People are dying’: Visuals from Bengaluru stampede-like situation show chaotic scenes unravel at Chinnaswamy | Watch

Video footage from the stampede-like situation which happened on Wednesday, 4 June 2025, at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium due to massive overcrowding showed scenes of chaos unravelling as people tried to rescue the ones injured.

At least 10 people have been killed in the stampede, and nearly 27 people have been hospitalised, with six deaths reported in Bowring Hospital, and four more from the Vydehi hospital in Bengaluru.

Chaos Unravels Videos collected from the social media platform X showed that the volunteers and officials carrying people out on their backs in an attempt to rescue people from the stampede-like situation towards medical help.

Within the chaos, some people were trying to save an individual's life by giving him CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which is an emergency life-saving procedure. A man was seen lying on the ground unconscious, while people around him were trying to save his life.

Another video showed how three to four people, including the stadium ticketing officials, were carrying another individual who was completely unconscious towards emergency services on Wednesday.

People shared videos from the spot of the stampede-like situation, which show that people were climbing on top of each other as the overcrowding situation became out of control. It was evident from the video that many people were having trouble breathing as the crowd raged over each other, injuring and causing the death of some individuals.

Glimpses of chaos unravelling at Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday, 4 June 2025.

Stampede-like situation update Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rushed to the Bowring Hospital after the updates of the deadly Chinnaswamy stadium stampede. “Crowd uncontrollable, we did not have time to make arrangements,” Siddaramaiah told the news portal NDTV.

As per the latest updates, the Bengaluru metro stations near the stadium were closed after the situation became critical with people dead and multiple injured.

Deputy CM Shivakumar told the news agency PTI that the Karnataka police couldn't do a “lathi charge” as it was a young crowd. “It was a young vibrant crowd, we cannot use lathi,” he told the news agency.

However, the Karnataka Police was spotted using ‘mild’ force to manage the crowd gathered outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium moments before the stampede-like situation became more critical.

RCB fans were waiting near the Chinnaswamy Stadium to get a glimpse of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings on Tuesday night. Police became involved, and a video shared by ANI showed us how they used long sticks to hit people amid a massive crowd packed up situation.

